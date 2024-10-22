Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has partnered with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA). This partnership aims to supply the national safety database with the necessary data assets. The data will support research on the safety and security of pharmaceutical products, contributing to evidence-based decisions that enhance public health and safety regulations, KFSHRC said in a news release.



The agreement was signed on Monday during the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh by KFSHRC Chief Executive Dr. Majid bin Ibrahim Alfayyadh and SFDA Chief Executive Dr. Hisham bin Saad Aljadhey. Executives from both entities also attended the signing, along with other event attendees.



According to the agreement, KFSHRC and SFDA will adhere to the highest cybersecurity and privacy standards, using advanced regulatory-approved encryption technologies to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of information assets during transmission and exchange. The data cover various demographic and medical information, including age, gender, marital status, chronic diseases, surgeries, medical examinations, and diagnostic procedures.



The agreement is part of joint efforts to enhance pharmaceutical product safety research, contribute to improved healthcare quality, minimize potential risks, and develop modern safety standards that meet evolving health challenges. It also aims to maximize the benefits of medical data in advancing research and scientific studies that improve the health and safety of individuals and the community.



KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 academic medical centers for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.