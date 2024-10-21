Egypt-based healthcare firm B-Well Holding is negotiating with Saudi and Emirati investors to secure $20 million in financing in exchange for up to 20% of the company’s capital, Co-Founder Ahmed Tarek told Al Arabiya Business.

The funds will be directed toward a new clinic project in Egypt, Tarek noted.

He added that the company aims to invest $100 million in the healthcare sector over the coming six years, with plans to open 200 to 300 clinics in the first phase, covering seven governorates, and then expand to 1,000 clinics across the country.

The majority of the funding will be secured from the company’s key shareholders, while the rest will come from potential Arab investors.

Moreover, the company plans to launch a medical tourism platform to attract patients from Europe and the Arab region, Tarek said, adding that the platform is expected to be launched in March or April 2025.

