MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MoH), represented by the Department of Epidemiological Surveillance at the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday launched the Event-Based Surveillance (EBS) project, along with the graduation of two new cohorts of national professionals from Frontline Public Health Empowerment Programme in Field Epidemiology Training Programme - (Frontline FETP). The event was held under the auspices of Dr Said bin Harib al Lamki, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health for Health Affairs.

Dr Amal al Ma'ani, MoH’s Director-General of Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, emphasised that this achievement comes as part of a national initiative aimed at strengthening the early warning system and rapid response to health events, in alignment with Oman Vision 2040, which places human health and safety at the core of its priorities. She stated that Event-Based Surveillance is not just a system — it rather represents a qualitative leap towards smart and early detection of unconventional health signals, through integration among the health, environmental and animal sectors, and by activating the 'One Health' approach.

Dr Heather Burke, the Regional Director of the Middle East and North Africa for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gave a presentation in which she stated: “We are proud to see this system now being implemented across all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman to support the already well-established Indicator-Based Surveillance system. We are confident that this system will further enhance Oman’s position as a model for early warning and response systems, thereby strengthening epidemic intelligence in the country.”

Dr Adel al Wahaibi, Director of Epidemiological Surveillance in the Ministry of Health, highlighted the Event-Based Surveillance (EBS) project. He discussed its concept, the differences between it and the Indicator-Based Surveillance system and its components. He highlighted Oman's efforts to develop this system, which include the creation of a national electronic platform, the preparation of operational manuals and standardised forms, conducting a pilot study in Al Sharqiyah North and Al Dakhiliyah governorates, and training personnel, following the 'One Health' approach.

Dr Abdullah al Manji, Epidemiologist at the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, explained that the programme serves as an applied educational platform that combines both theoretical and field-based learning. This programme has resulted in the graduation of four cohorts of national competencies so far, serving as a successful model for enhancing the national readiness to tackle health challenges.

These initiatives aim to enhance early warning capabilities for health threats, particularly in light of growing epidemiological and health challenges at both local and global levels.

The Event-Based Surveillance project represents a strategic transformation in Oman’s epidemiological monitoring system. It is designed to enhance the health system’s capacity for early detection of health threats and effective response.

This project complements the Indicator-Based Surveillance (IBS) programme, reinforcing the concept of “epidemiological vigilance” across Oman. EBS works by collecting and analysing data from a wide range of sources, including health centres, schools and local communities, while leveraging modern technology to improve operational efficiency and the overall effectiveness of the system.

The Field Epidemiology Training Programme (FETP) is designed to strengthen the skills of professionals working in the health sector and related fields by developing their capabilities in disease surveillance, health data analysis and outbreak investigation.

