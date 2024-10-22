RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) and King Abdulaziz University (KAU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to enhance joint capabilities between the two organizations.



The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Global Health Exhibition 2024 in Riyadh, taking place from October 21 to 23, 2024.



The Chief Executive Officer of the SFDA, Dr. Hisham Aljadhey, signed the MoU alongside Dr. Tareef Alaama, President of KAU.



The MoU aims to establish a comprehensive framework for cooperation in areas such as rehabilitation, training, consulting services, studies, and research, as well as facilitating the exchange of expertise, data, and statistics related to their activities.



This cooperation will support and develop innovation in medical devices and modern technologies, including the application of artificial intelligence (AI) for evaluating pharmaceutical preparations.



Key areas of collaboration outlined in the MoU include designating KAU laboratories as reference laboratories in specific fields; creating educational courses and programs focused on the legislation and regulations of medical devices and AI; submitting and publishing scientific materials and lectures; and facilitating participation in exhibitions, conferences, and workshops organized in their shared fields.



The partnership between SFDA and KAU represents a significant advancement in the field of medical technology and aims to improve healthcare outcomes in Saudi Arabia. By combining their expertise and resources, this collaboration will contribute to a healthier and more prosperous future for the Kingdom.

