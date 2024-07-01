Details of the three-day Manama Health Congress and Exhibition 2024, which is set to be hosted by Bahrain from December 12, have been unveiled.

The Government Hospitals chief executive Dr Mariam Al Jalahma, who is the president of the event, said holding the conference is a continuation of its success in the two previous editions.

“The conference is an ideal opportunity to bring together those concerned with the health sector under one roof to exchange experiences and learn about the latest developments in the health sector,” she said, stressing keenness to enhance and sustain the quality of health services provided in Bahrain as well as keep pace with scientific developments in the medical field.

The conference will shed light on the medical needs of the elderly and the latest developments in preventing and curing different types of cancer.