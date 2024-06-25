Bahrain and Kuwait have discussed ways of enhancing the quality and efficiency of healthcare services to their citizens.

Joint efforts to strengthen bilateral relations were also under the spotlight as Supreme Council for Health (SCH) chairman Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa met Kuwaiti Health Minister Dr. Ahmed Abdul Wahab Al Awadhi at the SCH headquarters yesterday.

Present at the meeting were Health Minister Dr Jalila Al Sayyed.

Lt Gen Dr Shaikh Mohammed, Dr Al Sayyed and Dr Al Awadi during their meeting

Lt Gen Dr Shaikh Mohammed welcomed the Kuwaiti minister and praised the close ties between the kingdom and Kuwait in various sectors.

Aspects of enhancing co-operation in the health fields and ways to develop them were reviewed to support joint efforts in developing the sector and enhancing the level of quality and efficiency of services provided to all citizens and residents in keeping pace with regional and global developments.

Dr Al Sayyed separately met the Kuwaiti Health Minister and affirmed Bahrain’s keenness to continue improving relations in a way that meets the interests of the two countries and the aspirations of their peoples.