Kuwait has received bids for the construction of one of its largest hospitals at a cost of nearly 243 million Kuwaiti dinars ($802 million), a newspaper said on Monday.

The Kuwait Medical City will be dedicated to national pensioners and its designs have been completed, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said.

The cabinet has allocated nearly KWD50 million ($165 million) for the project in the 2025-2026 budget and more funds will be earmarked later, it said.

“Bids for the project’s infrastructure have been received by the consultant…the bids are now under study by the competent authorities,” the report said.

In March 2024, Zawya Projects reported that the Combined Group Contracting Company submitted the lowest bid for the infrastructure works of Kuwait Medical City, amounting to approximately 103.9 million Kuwaiti Dinars (around $343 million).

According to Arabtimesonline.com report dated January 2024, the project, located in Amghara region on an 860,000-square-metre plot, encompasses a hospital with 400 beds, expandable to 800 beds, five specialised centres focusing on heart disease, respiratory system, digestive system, urinary tract, kidneys, and bones, outpatient clinics as well as long-term care, and rehabilitation, and non-medical elements such as residential, commercial, entertainment, services, infrastructure, and green spaces. The report said the project is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Kuwait Medical City Company was established in 2012 by the Public Institute for Social Security (PISS) to oversee the study, design, construction, and operation of the project.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

