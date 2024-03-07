Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Company said on Thursday that it has submitted the lowest bid for the development of the infrastructure of the planned Kuwait Medical City in the capital Kuwait City.

In a bourse statement, the Company said it has submitted a bid with a value of around 103.9 million Kuwaiti dinars ($343 million) but has not yet received any letter from the government.

Officials said in 2023 the Medical City would comprise 500 beds besides several clinics, pharmacies, car parks and other facilities.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

