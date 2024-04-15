Kuwait has embarked on a project to build a logistics city at a cost of around 200 million Kuwaiti dinars ($660 million), a local newspaper said on Sunday.

The Kuwait Ports Authority is building the facility at Shuwaikh Port as part of a plan to expand maritime trade, the Arabic language daily Al-Qabas said, citing a government document.

The project, to be ready in 2028, comprises warehouses, support services, a shopping mall, and administrative buildings, the report said.

“The logistics city is intended to speed up container handling services, boost port commercial activities, expand transit operations and attract global firms,” it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

