Emirates Building Systems (EBS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, said on Wednesday that it has bagged contracts valued at over 225 million UAE dirhams, mainly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The new contracts include Advanced Manufacturing Plant, AMP-2 for Lucid Motor in King Faisal Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia; the Catering Central Building and Laundry Building for Catrion in the Red Sea, Saudi Arabia; the ADNOC Gas Processing and Habshan CO2 Recovery in Abu Dhabi and part of the steel structure for the 82-floor Habtoor Tower in Dubai, according to a company press statement.

EBS has been contracted to supply part of the steel structure for the 82-floor Habtoor Tower in Dubai.

EBS’ General Manager Joseph Chidiac said: “According to recent reports by the World Steel Association, steel demand in the Middle East and North Africa is expected to grow significantly, with forecasts predicting approx. 3.2 percent increase in 2024. This surge is largely due to expansive infrastructure projects and the region's economic resilience. At EBS, we are stepping up our efforts to meet this growing demand by expanding our capabilities and embracing cutting-edge technologies.”

The new contracts add to EBS's extensive portfolio of ongoing projects, which includes the Calcined Petroleum Coke Plant in Sohar, Oman, two aircraft hangars for Etihad Engineering at Abu Dhabi International Airport, and various factories and logistics centres across the region.

