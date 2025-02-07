Kuwaiti Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi stressed on Friday the ministry's commitment to providing the latest treatments and medical devices with the aim of improving the efficiency of medical cadres.

Speaking at the opening of the annual Radiology and Radiotherapy Conference, Minister Al-Awadhi explained that the conference is an opportunity to review the great progress witnessed by the radiology sector in applying the latest medical developments and diagnostic and therapeutic techniques, and enhances cooperation between specialists in the field of radiology.

The minister added that the introduction of artificial intelligence programs in examinations, holding conferences and training platforms, as well as opening new qualitative radiology departments equipped with the latest devices have enhanced the capacity of these departments.

For her part, Head of the Radiology Departments Council at the Ministry of Health Dr. Buthaina Al-Kandari said that the conference slogan (A Vision for the Future) is a collective commitment to adopt the latest technologies and international standards, improve the level of health services, and achieve quality and excellence.

The Conference Chair Dr. Khalida Al-Asousi explained that the conference will host a group of international experts and specialists to present latest developments radiology, discuss the best advanced technologies, and exchange experiences.