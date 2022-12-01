ABU DHABI: – Abu Dhabi Fund for Development celebrated the UAE’s 51st National Day, with the programs presided over by His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD. His Excellency Khalifa Al Qubaisi, the Deputy Director General; department directors; and other members of the staff took part in the celebrations.

In a speech, H.E. Al Suwaidi extended greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; the members of the Supreme Council and rulers of all the emirates, as he prayed for their long life. He expressed gratitude to the leadership that enables the country to keep its flag flying high and for its tireless effort to keep the nation secure and safe and enable its people to achieve all-around prosperity.

He said that December 2 constituted the most important milestone for the country, as it was on this day in 1971 that the UAE became a Union, following the historic announcement of Sheikh Zayed in the presence of the rulers of other emirates.

H.E. Al Suwaidi highlighted the exceptional achievements of the country in every field, as he recalled the sincere effort of the leadership to lay down a clear plan for the nation’s progress and development, with the people at its center, as well as through technological and scientific breakthroughs and global partnerships.

He said that Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, which is just as old as the UAE itself, had many achievements, which contributed to the consolidation of UAE’s global position, as well as the country’s economic development and sustainability.

About Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD)

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is a leading national financial entity owned by the Abu Dhabi government. It was established in 1971 with an aim to help developing countries strengthen their economies by providing concessionary loans for development projects as well as through long-term investments and direct contributions. In addition to managing development grants given by the Abu Dhabi government, ADFD has adopted a policy of supporting the national economy by driving private-sector investments, financing national exports and enabling exporters to expand into global markets, thus enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE economy.