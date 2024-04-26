Change the rules, don't leave the arena, Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group advises

Dubai, U.A.E. – Following another successful year, Apparel Group has concluded its role as the Platinum Partner at The Retail Summit 2024, which was graciously held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Hosted at the renowned Atlantis, The Palm, the event took place on April 23rd and 24th, the gathering brought together prominent figures in global retail, exchanging invaluable insights and strategies pivotal for the evolution of the retail sector.

This year’edition, The Retail Summit exceeded expectations, offering a dynamic platform for discussions on AI, Supply Chains, Sustainability & Ethics, and more. The summit featured insightful panels and groundbreaking conversations that highlighted the innovative spirit of the retail industry.

Sima Ganwani Ved, the Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group, honored the summit with her presence in a panel discussion on the second day of the summit. Sharing her extensive expertise on the vital topic of ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – Inspiring the Next Generation of Retail Talent,’ providing profound insights on fostering diversity, crafting resilient brands, and maintaining a competitive edge in the dynamic retail industry. The talk emphasized on her unwavering dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces and promoting gender equality within the retail sector across the region.

Reflecting on her leadership at The Retail Summit 2024, Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder & Chairwoman of Apparel Group, stated, "Leading discussions on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, as well as key topics like Women’s Empowerment, was incredibly empowering. These conversations are critical they forge the future of retail by inspiring and shaping the next generation of leaders. The summit continues to be a vital platform for innovative and impactful discussions in the retail industry.”

On the first day of the summit, Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, shared insights during his panel on the strategic importance of market expansion in the GCC and the need for innovative approaches to redefine omnichannel experiences. This session illuminated the emerging trends and practical strategies shaping the sector's adaptation to digital transformations and evolving consumer expectations in the region.

Neeraj Teckchandani, added, "Our continued partnership with The Retail Summit as the Platinum Partner underscores our commitment to the future of retail. This year’s discussions were particularly enriching, and I am proud of how they resonate with our vision at Apparel Group to continually adapt and thrive in an ever-changing landscape."

Among the key events of this year’s summit was the Women in Retail Reception, held on the evening of April 23rd at the Gastronomy Terrace, Atlantis, The Royal. This exclusive event brought together 3 inspirational leaders who have smashed through every barrier and created their own journeys. Featured an empowering lineup of speakers including Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group; Karen Millen OBE, Founder of Karen Millen; and Melissa Odabash MBE, Founder and Creative Director at Melissa Odabash.

As the Platinum Partner, Apparel Group hosted an exclusive VIP Networking Lunch on April 22nd, which provided a unique opportunity for profound networking and direct interaction with prominent industry figures from around the world. This exclusive gathering emphasized the significance of fostering deeper connection and robust discussions in the future of retail.

Gary Thatcher, CEO and Co-Founder of The Retail Summit, said: We are delighted to have extended our partnership with Apparel Group for another year. It has been an incredibly captivating journey, providing a platform to support key brands like Apparel Group and others, both local and international, to come together and discuss pressing issues surrounding the retail industry at large. Apparel Group’s invaluable support and contributions at the Summit have encouraged the sharing of innovative ideas and accelerated meaningful discussions with leaders in the field.”

The 2024 edition saw 700+ attendees, including more than 72 C-level speakers, representing 64 nationalities, engaging in the summit's revamped agenda designed to enhance interactivity and networking. Since its inception in 2018, The Retail Summit continues to uphold its mission to serve as a melting pot of global retail brilliance, offering unparalleled experiences and fostering industry-wide innovation.

Looking ahead, Apparel Group remains dedicated to its role in shaping the future of retail, driven by the insights and connections fostered at The Retail Summit 2024.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2200+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About The Retail Summit

Founded in 2018 by Gary Thatcher and Marc Howard, The Retail Summit is a global, content-led event for C-level executives from across the retail industry to come together to learn, connect and debate. The event is the annual global platform where industry icons share expert knowledge and insights through a cutting-edge agenda. In a world of seismic change and innovation, there has never been a more critical time to meet face-to-face to debate and share future disruptions, advancements and innovations.