MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - NATO troops have created additional threats to Russia by moving closer to its borders, but Moscow has no military or geopolitical interest in attacking NATO states, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was cited as saying by the TASS news agency.

Shoigu was also quoted as saying on Friday that Washington was deliberately dragging out the conflict in Ukraine by exerting unprecedented pressure, including on its partners.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)