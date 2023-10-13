Abu Dhabi, UAE: 42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s innovative and disruptive coding school that provides a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology, is set to showcase its students’ AI-powered projects at GITEX 2023, a leading event specializing in technology in the region. GITEX will be held from 16-20 October 2023 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

In line with the theme of GITEX 2023, “The Year to Imagine AI in Everything”, 42 Abu Dhabi will showcase a range of new projects which were developed by its students using AI technologies. These include “Talent Hub”, a platform designed to streamline recruitment processes for enhanced efficiency and “Synaera”, an app that bridges communication gaps for sign language users by converting sign language into text and speech.

As a step towards a sustainable future, the school will also showcase an eco-friendly robotic tour guide which the students designed from recycled plastics and biodegradable components. Additionally, 42 Abu Dhabi will unveil “Tahlili”, an app which utilizes cutting-edge Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Computer Vision (CV) technologies to decipher complex medical terminology, providing clear and understandable medical insights.

Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi said: "Our participation in GITEX comes in line with our efforts to highlight the achievements and innovative projects that our students have developed to make an impact on their community. GITEX will serve as an opportunity to shed light on 42 Abu Dhabi’s key role in fostering a new generation of digital leaders who are at the forefront of building the digital future of vital sectors through their coding skills. We look forward to connecting with tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and innovators from across the globe at this large-scale event."

"42 Abu Dhabi’s participation under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi government’s pavilion cements its role as a talent incubator that is driving the Emirate’s tech-enabled future and upskilling coders to empower them to develop advanced technologies that will accelerate the Emirate’s digital transformation," he added.

Since its launch, 42 Abu Dhabi has enrolled 584 students, including 152 UAE national students, to further support Abu Dhabi’s efforts to create a diverse and inclusive education infrastructure that enables a future-ready workforce.

42 Abu Dhabi is an innovative and disruptive coding school, launched in 2020 as an initiative of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), to drive Abu Dhabi’s ongoing development through multi-faceted investments in business, innovation, and people.