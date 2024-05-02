Doha – Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, hosted an insightful event titled “Wealth Management Perspectives: Navigating Challenges & Embracing Solutions”. The gathering brought together industry leaders to explore the complexities and opportunities within wealth management, with a particular focus on family businesses in Qatar.

Distinguished speakers from organisations such as the International Union of Muslim Scholars, Charles Russell Speechlys, London, Crowell & Moring LLP, Qatar National Bank, and QFC shared their expert insights during panel discussions and a Fireside Chat. They provided valuable perspectives on navigating challenges confronting local family businesses, high-net-worth individual (HNI) structures and solutions, succession planning and tax and Shariah considerations.

Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, emphasised the significance of the gathering, stating, “The global economic landscape is undergoing dramatic shifts, presenting both challenges and opportunities for nations, private and government organisations, and businesses. A prevailing trend we observe is the increasing mobility of High-Net-Worth Individuals across geographic bases. As an organisation committed to establishing Qatar as a premiere commercial and financial hub in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030, it is imperative that we capitalise on this phase.”

Al-Jaida added, “This event holds significant importance for our objectives to develop agile, dynamic, and progressive wealth managers in the country, and the QFC is privileged to host distinguished experts to discuss integral topics in wealth management.”

QFC offers a diverse range of robust and flexible structures for wealth management, including Family Offices, Holding Companies, Investment Clubs, Special Purpose Companies, Foundations, Trusts, and Limited Liability Companies. These structures provide essential support, such as limited liability protection, customised asset management solutions, and efficient risk management. Additionally, QFC's business-friendly regulatory framework ensures streamlined processes and competitive tax incentives, making it an attractive ecosystem for wealth managers.

