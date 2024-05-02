Expert insights address inclusive education practices and student support

Dubai, UAE: Renaissance and GL Education, leading providers of high-quality assessment and practice products used to support teaching and learning, have concluded a series of highly successful one-day conferences across the UAE, which were hosted by GEMS Education, and Qatar. The event brought together teachers and educators from across the region to explore evidence-based approaches to teaching and learning.

Held under the theme ‘Aspirational Learning for All’, over 700 delegates registered for the conferences, representing over 210 schools across both countries. They featured a distinguished line-up of guest speakers, offering expertise across various facets of education, including Gene Kerns, Ed.D. – Chief Academic Officer, Renaissance; Carol Johnson PhD – International Education Officer, Renaissance; David Bartram OBE – Director, Prescient Education; Crispin Chatterton – Director of Education, Renaissance Global; Emma Dibden - Education Specialist (SEND & Wellbeing), GL Education; and Georgina Cook - Education Specialist (Language and Literacy), GL Education.

Commenting on the conferences, Crispin Chatterton said, “The decision to host the conferences across UAE and Qatar reflects our collective commitment to bridging the gap between research and classroom practice. With our extensive experience working alongside schools in the region, we understand the importance of quality assessment and practice. Our aim is to provide educators with the tools and insights needed to use data effectively, and empower schools to enhance teaching and learning outcomes, ultimately fostering a culture of excellence in education.”

The conference provided a platform for attendees to delve into the foundations of evidence-based practices, with a particular focus on supporting all learners, including English as an Additional Language (EAL), Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), and gifted and talented learners. Expert speakers, along with Renaissance and GL Education leadership, shared valuable insights and actionable tools aimed at enhancing classroom practices.

David Bartram said, “We believe great inclusion provision is about ensuring that we are able to support any child in their journey through our education system. We must identify the need for each individual student, and equip them with the necessary tools required to help them succeed."

“Research has been, and will continue to be, at the heart of the work we do with educationalists in the region and beyond,” added Gene Kerns. “We explored the concept of deliberate practice which is heralded as the most powerful approach to learning that has yet been discovered. By delving into evidence-based practices, we equip educators with the tools to make informed decisions that positively impact student learning outcomes. These conferences served as a testament to our commitment to advancing educational research and empowering educators with the knowledge to drive student success.”

Niamh Allen, Corporate Head of EAL, GEMS Education, “At GEMS, we are passionate about supporting educational events like ‘Aspirational Learning for All’ because they align with our core values of diversity and inclusion. Embracing diversity and inclusion in Children's Services is paramount for us, as it ensures that every student has access to an education that meets their unique needs and fosters their individual growth. These conferences play a crucial role in equipping our educators with the knowledge and tools needed to create inclusive classrooms where every student feels valued and supported.

“Our commitment in our Children’s Services team at GEMS extends beyond education and universal access to quality teaching, to encompass the essential pillars of Safeguarding, Inclusion, English as an Additional Language (EAL), Gifted and Talented Children, Wellbeing, and the enduring philosophy of GEMS for Life. We believe that by working together with schools, parents and educators, we can create a brighter future for all students, regardless of their background or abilities.”

To find out more about Renaissance and GL Education, and to access recordings of the insights shared during the conference, click here.

For further information, please contact: Ben Bladon at Four Agency, Dubai E-mail: RenaissanceLearning@four.agency

Images from Dubai conference available from Four Agency on request.

Renaissance spokespeople available for interview on request to Four Agency.

About Renaissance

As a leader in education technology, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. https://intl.renaissance.com.

About GL Education

GL Education, part of Renaissance, is a leading provider of formative assessments to schools and school groups in the UK and in over 100 countries worldwide. It provides assessments that help to reveal students’ potential, track their progress, and identify any barriers to learning they might have. www.gl-education.com