Egypt - Saudi Group Developments has officially launched Valea, a new mixed-use residential project in Sheikh Zayed City, West Cairo, with a total investment of EGP 3bn.

The development is a strategic collaboration between Saudi businessman Eng. Yahya bin Ahmed Al-Ansari, Chairman of Saudi Group Developments, and Eng. Bashar Mohamed Abu Hamar, the Group’s CEO.

Valea will offer a variety of residential options, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as penthouses. A commercial mall overlooking the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road will serve residents and visitors, enhancing the community’s lifestyle offerings.

In a move towards sustainable urban planning, the entire internal area of the project has been designed for pedestrians and cyclists, with vehicle access restricted to the outer perimeter to ensure a safe and tranquil environment.

“The Valea project reflects our vision to build integrated residential communities that offer more than just homes — they deliver a balanced lifestyle that embraces innovation, sustainability, and privacy,” said Al-Ansari at the launch event. “We believe the future of real estate lies in respecting the environment and enhancing people’s well-being.”

CEO Bashar Mohamed Abu Hamar emphasized the company’s market-oriented approach: “This project represents our commitment to providing real value to the Egyptian market through modern communities that meet international standards while preserving Egyptian heritage.”

Ziad El-Sayyad, Head of the Architecture Department at Alexandria University and the project’s lead architectural consultant, highlighted that Valea’s design focuses on sustainability, energy efficiency, and expansive green areas to promote comfort and well-being. The project also includes a commercial hub tailored to meet residents’ everyday needs.

With Valea, Saudi Group Developments aims to deliver a smart, private, and comfortable living experience in one of Egypt’s most dynamic urban centers.

