The Company will design, industrialize, and commercialize AI-based solutions for Sustainability with a global reach

Doha, Qatar: Iberdrola today announced the official launch of East-West Digital, a new company dedicated to the development and commercialization of AI-powered digital solutions for sustainability. East-West Digital will leverage innovations developed by Iberdrola Innovation Middle East, a leading global digital solutions Innovation Center established by Iberdrola at the Qatar Science and Technology Park in 2016.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the 2025 ‘Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg’, in the presence of senior dignitaries, business leaders, and media representatives. Notably, the event saw the special attendance of H.E. Dr. Álvaro Renedo Zalba, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Qatar; Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO of Invest Qatar; Mr. Pedro Azagra CEO of Avangrid; and Mr. Santiago Bañales, Managing Director of Iberdrola Innovation Middle East and CEO of East-West Digital.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO of Invest Qatar, said:

“The launch of East-West Digital marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to foster innovation and sustainability in Qatar. This initiative is a testament to our ongoing collaboration with Iberdrola Innovation Middle East that began in May 2022. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies, East-West Digital will not only enhance our digital landscape but also contribute to global sustainability goals. This venture underscores our commitment to supporting projects that drive economic growth and technological advancement, reinforcing Qatar's position as a hub for innovation and excellence.”

Mr. Pedro Azagra, CEO of Avangrid, said:

“Iberdrola's launch of East-West Digital at the 2025 ‘Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg’ demonstrates our strong dedication to advancing the electrification of the global economy. This innovative initiative will leverage AI-powered solutions to develop smarter and more efficient grids, reduce external energy dependency, and boost competitiveness. By supporting local industries and generating employment opportunities, we aim to achieve not only technological progress but also economic stability and growth.”

Mr. Santiago Bañales, Managing Director of Iberdrola Innovation Middle East and CEO of East-West Digital, added:

“East-West Digital is the natural progression of the work we began with Iberdrola Innovation Middle East. Our AI-based solutions are already enabling the electrification of the global energy system. East-West Digital will bring to market a portfolio of AI-driven digital solutions for business and government clients, working closely with integrators and strategic partners to scale technologies that support global sustainability goals. In doing so, we aim to align with broader efforts to support the growth of a knowledge-based economy and attract top talent, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Iberdrola Innovation Middle East was established in Qatar in 2018 in the presence of Iberdrola Chairman, Ignacio Galán, and leadership from the Qatar Investment Authority. The partnership gained new strength with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Invest Qatar during the state visit of His Highness the Amir of Qatar to Spain in 2022, reinforcing a shared focus on digital innovation and sustainability through the establishment of a world-leading innovation center.

The announcement at the 2025 ‘Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg’, aligned with one of the Forum’s core pillars – “Energy Supplies & Security” – focused on energy security and the future of global energy systems, underscoring the relevance and timing of this new venture.

Iberdrola Innovation Middle East is a world-leading innovation center, located in Qatar Science & Technology Park, that aims at defining 'the digital utility', developing innovative digital solutions for renewable energy integration, smart grids and energy efficiency and conservation.