James Monaghan brings strong leadership experience from the UAE and around the world including the UK, US, and South Korea

Founding Principal committed to innovation, inclusion, and preparing students to help shape the future

DUBAI, UAE – GEMS Education today announces the appointment of leading international educator, James Monaghan, as the CEO and founding Principal of GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI), its flagship school that will open in August 2025.

Mr Monaghan, whose distinguished career in private education spans more than 30 years across the UAE, UK, USA, and South Korea with a proven track record of leading top-performing schools with passion and drive.

He said today that the appointment was a ‘defining moment’ in his journey, as founding Principal for a school that made global headlines in January, when it was officially launched, and has been described as one of the ‘finest schools in the world’ with world class, hand-picked teachers in every subject, cutting-edge AI and edtech tools, and unparalled facilities.

Only last month, Lord Hague of Richmond, the former UK Foreign Secretary and Chancellor of the University of Oxford, was announced as its Honorary Patron and the school will shortly be announcing more Special Advisors from the worlds of business, sports, and performing arts that will further enhance its outstanding provision for its fast-growing community.

Mr Monaghan arrives at the school, which will open for the academic year 2025-26 in August armed with extensive UAE leadership experience, having successfully helmed North London Collegiate School (NLCS) in Dubai as well as NLCS in South Korea, his latest position.

His educational philosophy driven by innovation, academic excellence and personalised learning – aligns perfectly with the ethos of SRI. He describes himself as a strong advocate for values-driven, personalised learning, languages, sports and performing arts, student empowerment, and strong community partnership with families.

Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, said: “We are delighted to welcome a school leader of James Monaghan’s very special credentials to the GEMS family and the finest school in the world. His outstanding leadership record, pioneering spirit, and deep understanding of the global education landscape are exactly what SRI represents – a bold, dynamic model for the future of education.

“James’s experience, vision, and passion for excellence will be instrumental in establishing SRI as a world leader in innovative learning.”

James Monaghan said: “What an extraordinary moment to join GEMS – the world’s largest and most impactful education group. Leading the launch of GEMS School of Research and Innovation is a defining moment in my career, helping a world class team shape a school that not only prepares students for the future but inspires them to create it.

“I can hardly wait to start build a thriving, inclusive SRI community where innovation, creativity, and world-class scholarship thrive at the core of everything we do.

Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer of GEMS Education, added: “James Monaghan’s appointment marks a landmark moment for SRI in its journey. His global leadership experience with world-class schools, a record of success that includes Dubai, and his future-focused vision align perfectly with our ambition to create the finest school in the world.

“Under his guidance, we are confident that the GEMS School of Research and Innovation will set a new global benchmark for 360-degree excellence and educational innovation.”

Lord Hague added: "I am delighted to welcome James Monaghan as the Founding Principal of GEMS School of Research and Innovation. With his exceptional leadership record and deep understanding of global education, I can think of no one better to lead this pioneering school. His appointment marks an important milestone in the journey of SRI at the helm of our team of hand-picked, world class educators.”

GEMS School of Research and Innovation will be reimagining school education, offering a rigorous, enhanced British curriculum designed to foster intellectual curiosity, leadership, creativity, and innovation among its students – equipping them to thrive in and shape an ever-changing world.

Parents interested in hearing more about the school, can find more information – including a detailed brochure – on the official website here or call +971 (0)56 601 5463 to speak to a member of the SRI sales team.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the oldest and largest K-12 private education providers in the world and a trusted and highly regarded choice for quality education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means.

Having started with a single school run from a private home in Dubai, GEMS remains a family business to this day. Its inspiring Founder, Sunny Varkey, and his son, Dino Varkey, who is Group Chief Executive Officer, are responsible for providing vision, insight, and strategy across the organisation.

Every day, GEMS has the privilege of educating students from over 176 countries through its owned and managed schools globally. And through its growing network, as well as charitable contributions, it is fulfilling the GEMS vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner.

Every year, students graduating from GEMS schools progress to the world’s best universities. Over the past five years, GEMS students have been accepted into over 1,050 universities in 53 countries including all eight Ivy League universities in the US and all 24 Russell Group universities and colleges in the UK.

For further information about GEMS Education, visit www.gemseducation.com

About GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI)

The GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI) is a pioneering new enhanced British curriculum school in Dubai, opening in August 2025. Designed to be one of the finest schools in the world, SRI blends world-class academics with cutting-edge technology, AI integration, and unparalleled facilties to create a transformative, future-ready education experience.

Purpose-built as a global hub for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, SRI places students’ wellbeing, creativity, and values at the heart of its mission. Every element of the school – from its hand-picked specialist teachers to its immersive research centres, STEM labs, and industry partnerships – is designed to nurture curiosity, foster critical thinking, and empower students to become changemakers.

Rooted in GEMS Education’s 65-year legacy of excellence, and endorsed by leading educational visionaries, SRI delivers a bold, dynamic model for learning that prepares students not just to succeed in tomorrow’s world but to shape it.

For more information, visit https://gems-sri.com.