Riyadh – The National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP) participated in two panel discussions at the Saudi Giga Projects 2025 Summit, shedding light on the Center’s key role in advancing public-private partnerships (PPPs) across various sectors in the Kingdom. Held at The Venue by ROSHN Group on May 13–14, the summit served as a premier platform to showcase Saudi Arabia’s landmark infrastructure projects—including Qiddiya, ROSHN, and NEOM—and brought together over 600 attendees from more than 150 companies and over 40 expert speakers.

Representing NCP, Khaled Alrubaian, Executive Vice President for Social Advisory, emphasized the Center’s pivotal role in positioning PPPs as a key driver of infrastructure development in Saudi Arabia. He noted that, to date, NCP has successfully completed 58 PPP projects with more than 200 additional projects currently being structured—collectively projected to mobilize USD 190 billion.

Alrubaian also highlighted that NCP has adopted an unconventional and pragmatic approach aimed at mainstreaming PPPs across a wide variety of sectors, beyond traditional economic infrastructure such as water, transport and energy. As a result, there is a growing number of PPP projects in the Kingdom, which now span multiple sectors such as health, education, communication and information technology, sports and media, in addition to the traditional sectors. This demonstrates the versatility and adaptability of the PPP model, and the role NCP is playing in structuring innovative solutions and partnerships that support the broader goals of Vision 2030.

“The Kingdom is undergoing a major transformation under Vision 2030, and it is increasingly becoming an attractive and competitive investment destination for a wide range of investors. By seeding and nurturing PPPs, whether with local or international investors, NCP is enabling private sector to access the trust, transparency and transformation dividend that Saudi Arabia’s social and economic infrastructure offers through PPPs” he added.

“We are fully committed at NCP to playing our part and are geared to supporting the goals of Vision 2030 by enabling sustainable, high-impact projects through private sector participation (PSP) that contribute towards developing a thriving economy, a vibrant society and an ambitious nation.” he concluded.

Also representing NCP, Yazeed Alsaqaaby, Advisor at Infrastructure Advisory, shared insights on the Center’s strategic approach to enabling private sector participation in the transport sector. He highlighted how NCP supports government entities through the full project lifecycle — from early alignment with national strategies to feasibility studies, structuring, and market engagement — ensuring projects are investor-ready and aligned with Vision 2030. Alsaqaaby also emphasized the strength and scale of the transport PPP pipeline, which includes international airport projects in Abha, Taif, Qassim, and Hail.