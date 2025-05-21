Sharjah, The 7th edition of ExpoCulinaire exhibition, the Middle East’s premier event dedicated to the food service, hospitality, and catering industry, kicked off today, Wednesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and organised by Purple Kitchen Events, ExpoCulinaire 2025 brings together over 2,000 chefs from around the globe and runs through May 23. It serves as a key opportunity for industry professionals and enthusiasts alike to explore the latest trends and innovations shaping hospitality and culinary arts landscape.

The exhibition was officially inaugurated by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, accompanied by H.E Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, and board members of the Sharjah Chamber. Also present were H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and several representatives of both public and private sector entities.

Following the opening ceremony, the attendees toured the exhibition’s various pavilions, where they received detailed briefings from exhibitors about new products, services, and displays. The showcase included signature dishes from global cuisines, cutting-edge restaurant technologies, high-end baking and kitchen supplies, smart storage and refrigeration solutions, as well as luxury tableware and related accessories tailored for the foodservice and hospitality sector.

In his remarks, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said that the Sharjah Chamber’s support for ExpoCulinaire is part of its comprehensive strategy to enhance the emirate’s economic resources. He noted that the exhibition plays an important role in advancing the hospitality sector, a vital pillar in Sharjah’s and the UAE’s broader vision for sustainable economic growth.

“The exhibition aligns with the growth ambitions of the hospitality sector in the UAE and the broader Middle East, maintaining its status as a key platform that bring together local and international expertise under one roof. This reinforces Sharjah’s position as a leading hub for specialised exhibitions that support economic diversification and strengthen commercial partnerships,” he added.

For his part, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa stated that this year’s edition of ExpoCulinaire attracts elite professionals and hundreds of specialised exhibitors in the fields of culinary services, kitchen equipment, and food ingredients.

He affirmed that ExpoCulinaire stands out as one of Expo Centre Sharjah’s flagship exhibitions. He expected strong participation from both industry players and enthusiasts in the exhibition this year, underscoring its rising significance as a premier platform in the hospitality sector.

ExpoCulinaire exhibition serves as an ideal platform for leading global companies and suppliers in the food service and catering industry.

It offers thousands of professional chefs and industry specialists from hotels, restaurants, and catering businesses a unique opportunity to network and explore the latest products, services, and innovative solutions into several aspects of the sector, including food, beverage, ingredients, cooking techniques, and kitchen equipment. Therefore, it remains a key destination for industry players seeking to stay aligned with global trends and innovations

This year, the exhibition features a series of world-class culinary competitions covering picture-perfect platters of all manner of edible delights. Key attraction is the 28th Emirates International Salon Culinaire, the Middle East’s largest and most renowned culinary competition, hosted by the Emirates Culinary Guild.

This prestigious culinary contest draws top chefs from local and international hospitality establishments, highlighting exceptional culinary talent and innovation and offering a platform for elite chefs to demonstrate their creativity and excellence in gastronomy.

Open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. across its three-day run, ExpoCulinaire 2025 features an extensive array of signature dishes from around the world. Curated display zones highlight a diverse selection of international cuisines tailored to suit all tastes, providing attendees with insights into the core ingredients and culinary elements that characterize global food culture.