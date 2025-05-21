Invest in Sharjah and SRTI Park present a unified vision for industrial transformation through advanced technologies

Abu Dhabi – As part of the current edition of the "Make it in the Emirates", held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) and the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) are jointly participating with a joint pavilion with the goal of highlighting Sharjah’s growing role in industrial innovation and advanced manufacturing.

This joint presence falls under the umbrella of the "Innovate in Sharjah" initiative, reflecting the emirate’s commitment to providing an integrated environment that brings together smart infrastructure, government support, and international partnerships to enable the industrial sector to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

A special highlight of the Sharjah Pavilion is the participation of SoiLab – SRTI Park’s open innovation lab – which is showcasing its latest capabilities in advanced manufacturing using 3D printing technologies and smart materials. SoiLab is presenting practical solutions to manufacturers and investors to support traditional factories in their journey towards smart industrial transformation.

This participation comes at a pivotal time as SoiLab enters a new phase of expansion and modernization, while welcoming emerging industrial and tech companies seeking services in rapid prototyping, agile manufacturing, and customized product development.

A Unified Investment Message from Sharjah

The collaboration between Invest in Sharjah and SRTI Park through a joint platform reflects the emirate’s integrated economic vision, where investment and technology entities work together to support local industries and attract high-value investments.

Hussain Mohammed Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, said: “We are proud to be part of this national platform that shines light on the future of industry in the UAE. Our participation in 'Make it in the Emirates' reaffirms our commitment to empowering manufacturers through access to advanced technologies and an innovation-driven environment that enhances efficiency and productivity.



“Our collaboration with Invest in Sharjah represents a dynamic model of integration between the industrial and investment sectors, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as an attractive destination for investors and entrepreneurs in advanced industries,” he added.

HE Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, commented: “At Invest in Sharjah, we are focused on strengthening the emirate’s position as a preferred destination for investments in advanced industries by directing capital towards sectors driven by innovation and smart technologies.



“Our participation in the “Make it in the Emirates,” in collaboration with SRTI Park, embodies this vision and highlights the synergy between Sharjah’s investment and R&D ecosystems.

The UAE and Sharjah in particular offers a strong industrial landscape built on modern infrastructure, investor-friendly regulations, and proactive government support, making it an ideal environment for building high-value, sustainable industrial ventures.”

About the Forum

"Make it in the Emirates" is one of the UAE’s leading industrial events, bringing together key players from both the public and private sectors. The forum showcases the latest advancements in national industries across energy, defence, food, technology, and artificial intelligence. It serves as a strategic platform to connect local manufacturers with suppliers and investors, and to promote industrial integration on a national scale.