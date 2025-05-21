Riyadh, KSA – TikTok, the global leading content platform, concluded its second annual Apps Summit: Limitless Edition in Dubai last week, bringing together over 150 industry leaders from 19 countries. The summit unveiled TikTok’s latest solutions and strategies aimed at driving stronger and scalable growth and performance for Mobile App companies.

The event took place against a backdrop of accelerated mobile momentum. According to the global Digital Market Index by Sensor Tower [1], in 2024 consumers downloaded 136 billion apps, and the purchase revenue growth users made in-app reached a record $150 billion, driven largely by non-gaming categories like entertainment, productivity, and photo and video. Mobile users now engage with 26 apps per month, reflecting the growing centrality of mobile phones in everyday life.

Attendees spanned a broad spectrum of industries and markets and included founders of the leading app publishing houses, senior marketing leads, app analytics experts, the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy representatives in addition to TikTok's own subject-matter experts and market-leading partners, all gathering to explore how TikTok can drive long-term value, not just downloads, for mobile apps in the region and beyond.

Contextual paths to growth & value for Apps brands

At the Apps Summit, TikTok experts highlighted four key strategies for app brands looking to drive growth and diversification. The first is expanding into international markets; exporting brands grow 15% faster than those focused solely on domestic audiences [2]. The second involves scaling creative output by improving both the quantity and quality of content, localising for different regions, and using tools like TikTok One and Symphony to streamline production. Localisation is particularly important, as many consumers prioritise content in their own language over price when making purchasing decisions [3].

The third strategy focuses on expanding audience reach by combining upper- and lower-funnel marketing to boost conversions, reduce acquisition costs, and maximise campaign impact. Finally, effective growth requires smarter measurement. Relying only on last-click based attribution overlooks the complex path to conversion, where users typically engage with multiple touchpoints. Tools like TikTok’s Conversion Lift Study help brands understand the true impact of their efforts and identify which tactics and channels contribute most to business results, including organic growth.

"Around the world, digital adoption and mobile-first habits have become an everyday part of life.” said Shadi Kandil, General Manager, Global Business Solutions, Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Central and South Asia at TikTok. "The TikTok Apps Summit 2025 gave our partners the playbook for sustainable growth, expanding to new markets, tapping into communities, using creative tech and innovative measurement solutions to go further, faster. Our focus remains on empowering partners with the products and insights they need to drive meaningful, measurable impact on and off the platform."

Looking ahead

The TikTok Apps Summit 2025 reaffirmed one key belief: app marketers, including businesses in MENA, are ready to lead globally, and with TikTok, they have the tools to think bigger, localize better, and grow smarter. The next wave of app success stories will be built on innovation, geographic expansion, measurement, and community-powered creativity.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy.

TikTok One

TikTok One is an all-in-one creative platform, providing access to millions of creators, connecting with production partners and uncovering creative insights.

TikTok Symphony

Symphony is TikTok's suite of ad solutions powered by generative AI. With Symphony, businesses of all sizes, creators and agencies can blend human imagination with AI-powered efficiency to help scale content development, creativity, and productivity on TikTok.

TikTok Conversion Lift Study

Conversion Lift Study measures your campaign's true impact on business outcomes. It informs strategy and budget decisions to drive effective business growth and answers the question of whether your TikTok ads generate incremental growth for your business.

References

[1] TikTok Marketing Science METAP, State of Mobile "TikTok Edition, Conducted by Sensor Tower, Global, 2025

[2] Source: Institute for International Economics

[3] Common Sense Advisory Study

For media inquiries, please contact:

Current Global – tiktok@currentglobal.com

TikTok MENA – tara.farouqi@tiktok.com

About TikTok:

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok's global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore, and its offices include New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.