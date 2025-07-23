On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, a press conference was held to officially announce the third edition of the Arab International Cybersecurity Conference & Exhibition (AICS). The conference will be held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Prime Minister. The event is scheduled to take place from 5 to 6 November 2025 at the Exhibition World Bahrain. For the third consecutive year, the event is organized by Faalyat, a leading company specializing in international event management.

His Excellency Sheikh Salman bin Mohammed AlKhalifa, CEO of the NCSC, affirmed in his statement during the conference that it is an honor to host the third edition of AICS, held under the esteemed patronage of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Prime Minister, and in continued collaboration with Faalyat, emphasizing the shared commitment to reinforcing the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as a leading global hub in the field of cybersecurity.

His Excellency emphasized that the partnership between the NCSC and DEF CON provides a unique platform for exchanging international expertise and forging strategic partnerships. The event will showcase the latest solutions and technologies, in enhancing cybersecurity readiness and strengthening the cybersecurity ecosystem, both regionally and globally, against increasingly complex and evolving cyber threats. He also praised the ongoing collaboration between the National Cyber Security Centre and the main organizing company, Faalyat, which brings its deep expertise in stakeholder engagement, strategic communications, and experiential design reflecting a shared commitment to positioning Bahrain as a global leader in cybersecurity.

The CEO highlighted the remarkable success of the previous two editions, reflected in the high participation levels and diverse training workshops and panel discussions led by cybersecurity experts worldwide. This success underscores Bahrain’s growing positioning as a premier destination for specialized international technology events.

The CEO added that the third edition of the conference builds upon the Center’s vision to enable secure digital transformation and promote innovation. It also aims to develop future defense mechanisms to address escalating cyber threats and to strengthen regional and international cooperation to enhance Bahrain’s cybersecurity ecosystem.

During the press conference, the NCSC and DEF CON formally signed a partnership agreement at the press conference, announcing the regional launch of DEF CON Villages. These specialized villages will focus on artificial intelligence, space, cloud security, and industrial control systems, in addition to interactive Demo Labs that will offer innovative technical and hands-on experiences. The initiative aims to create opportunities for researchers, students, and startups to showcase their innovations and projects to a global group of experts in a dynamic, interactive environment.

Additionally, the NCSC and the Bahrain Institution of Banking and Finance (BIBF) signed a cooperation agreement aimed at enhancing efforts and collaboration in cybersecurity capacity building. The agreement will facilitate the development of specialized training programs to equip current and future national talents for the upcoming conference.

The press conference also unveiled DEF CON Group Bahrain, a community that unites leading experts, students, and those interested in digital safety and cyber resilience. The community focuses on discussing critical defensive cybersecurity practices within the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The third edition of AICS is expected to attract over 10,000 participants from 50 countries to attend specialized panel discussions with more than 100 global cybersecurity experts. Additionally, it will include international pavilions and youth empowerment programs aimed at preparing the next generation of cybersecurity leaders through mentorship, training, and hands-on experiences.

The conference will also host DEF CON Villages and interactive Demo Labs presented by a group of cybersecurity experts from around the world. Technical workshops and training programs designed to meet the needs of professionals and institutional entities will be offered, alongside an exciting Capture the Flag (CTF) competition and other cybersecurity contests. These activities aim to showcase local and international skills and talents in cybersecurity. Furthermore, the event will feature a technology exhibition showcasing the latest global solutions and innovations.