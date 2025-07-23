The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department is taking part in the 21st edition of the Liwa Date Festival 2025, held in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region, from July 14 to 27. Through a dedicated pavilion, the Department is presenting a variety of products crafted by inmates at correctional and rehabilitation centers — ranging from fresh agricultural produce, particularly dates, to artisanal crafts, artworks, handmade items, and traditional heritage products.

The Department’s participation in the festival underscores its commitment to engaging with cultural and community events in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. These directives emphasize the importance of active participation in national events and the preservation of the country’s rich heritage.

Throughout the festival, which is organized by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the Department’s pavilion will showcase the talents and creativity of inmates through a display of handcrafted products. These exhibits highlight the Department’s rehabilitation efforts, aimed at equipping inmates with practical skills that support their reintegration into society as productive and law-abiding citizens upon the completion of their sentences.

Additionally, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department is using this platform to shed light on the initiatives dedicated to preserving traditional crafts and industries. The focus is on enhancing and evolving production methods within correctional facilities in a manner that aligns with the cultural identity of the UAE.