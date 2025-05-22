Egypt - Edita Frozen Food Industries has announced its expansion into the food service sector with the launch of a new premium line of frozen croissants, viennoiseries, and breads. The company said the products are designed to meet the standards of hotels, restaurants, cafés, and catering services, offering ready-to-bake solutions.

This expansion aligns with Edita’s stated strategy to diversify into product categories with high potential and to capture rising demand within the food service sector.

The new line was introduced at CAFEX 2025, an exhibition for food and beverage professionals. According to Edita, CAFEX, which featured over 120 exhibitors from the café and restaurant industry, provided a platform for the company to showcase its latest offerings and connect with industry leaders seeking frozen bakery solutions.

Edita Frozen Food Industries stated that its entry into the food service sector is supported by its established nationwide distribution infrastructure. This includes seven strategically located distribution centres and a fleet of over 40 refrigerated trucks, which the company said ensures efficient cold-chain management, timely delivery, and optimal product freshness for customers across the country.

The company said this new product line builds on the success of Molto Forni, its flagship food brand in the consumer market. Molto Forni has gained recognition for its range of frozen croissants, puff pastries, pizzas, and sweet pies. Edita stated that Molto Forni’s frozen pizza has become the market leader in Egypt. Molto Forni products are available nationwide across all governorates and leading modern trade outlets.

Edita said this move underscores its ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, and operational excellence, and reinforces its position in both the consumer and food service markets.

