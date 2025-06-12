Muscat: Oman has made significant strides in enhancing food self-sufficiency, with domestic production now meeting — and in some cases exceeding — household demand across several key food categories. The progress comes as annual food consumption by Omani households surpasses OMR 3 billion, according to new data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Dr Yusuf bin Mohammed Al Riyami, Director General of the NCSI, stated that the Sultanate has achieved high levels of self-reliance in essential food products, reflecting the success of national policies aimed at improving food security and reducing dependency on imports.

Among the top-performing sectors, fish production reached 158% self-sufficiency, indicating not only that local demand is being met but also that Oman holds surplus capacity to support fish exports. Dates — a culturally and economically significant product — achieved 97% self-sufficiency, further cementing their place as a core component of Oman’s food system.

Milk and dairy products also performed strongly, reaching 92% self-sufficiency, thanks to continued investment in the livestock sector and food manufacturing infrastructure. Meanwhile, tomatoes — a key staple in local diets — recorded 83% self-sufficiency, driven by improvements in domestic agricultural output and the adoption of modern farming practices.

These figures underline Oman’s growing capacity to meet its own food needs, in line with the goals set under Vision 2040, which prioritises national resilience, economic diversification, and sustainable development. Officials credit government-led programmes in agri-tech, irrigation, and rural infrastructure as major drivers of this performance.

As the food sector continues to expand, Oman’s focus will remain on maintaining high production standards, improving supply chain efficiency, and supporting agricultural innovation — all of which are essential to building a secure and competitive food economy for the future.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

