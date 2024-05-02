Dubai, UAE – The 20th edition of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD 2024) concluded with ground breaking records echoing its impact on the international stage.

DIHAD, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, concluded with exceptional success and attracted considerable attention, drawing specialists, humanitarian activists, and representatives from prominent humanitarian organizations. The event witnessed an unprecedented level of attendance, with notable representation from both regional and international humanitarian entities.

Highlighting this year's edition were significant milestones, including the inauguration of “the International Humanitarian Alliance” at DIHAD and “the Global Education Summit for Development,” underscoring the event's commitment to advancing humanitarian efforts and promoting global development initiatives.

Furthermore, the current edition wrapped up with a standard of over 1,390 meetings between participating institutions. Among them were over 900 international non-governmental organizations and humanitarian associations, along with relief material suppliers, who convened to discuss their volunteer efforts and humanitarian initiatives.

DIHAD 2024, recognized as the world’s leading event on humanitarian aid and development, involved this year the theme "Humanitarian Diplomacy and a Journey to the Future,” symbolizing the collective ambition for a more resilient and sustainable future.

Also, the Kingdom of Norway, serving as the guest of honor, has maintained a pivotal partnership with the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition for two decades, underscoring its enduring commitment to humanitarian endeavors.

DIHAD 2024 saw remarkable participation, with over 16,000 attendees from 154 countries, including 106 buyers from international organizations and humanitarian entities. The event featured 131 speakers addressing pivotal topics in 24 major sessions, along with 144 workshops exploring innovative solutions in humanitarian diplomacy.

UAE's Transparent Direction and Vast Humanitarian Efforts:

DIHAD strives to fortify the United Arab Emirates' extensive history of philanthropy, echoing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, and the revered founding father, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organization, and Chairman of DISAB, praised the UAE's humanitarian framework and the contributions of participating institutions at the event.

He stated: "The UAE's enduring leadership in philanthropy is evident through its longstanding commitment to charitable endeavors aimed at advancing humanitarian causes globally. DIHAD's mission extends beyond immediate aid provision; we are dedicated to fostering sustainability in humanitarian, relief, and developmental initiatives, thereby enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of charitable endeavors. Through collaborative efforts and innovative approaches, we aspire to cultivate a world where every individual can thrive."

Additionally, at this year's edition, DIHAD convened official decision-makers from prominent non-governmental organizations, United Nations agencies, relief organizations, governmental bodies, and private sector entities specializing in aid, education, and construction. The focal point centered on advocating for humanitarian diplomacy as the preferred method for conflict resolution and supporting those affected by crises and natural disasters. This emphasis was particularly noteworthy in light of the UAE's leadership in addressing global challenges and its commitment to a sustainable approach to humanitarian diplomacy.

Envisioning the Future:

H.E. Amb. Sergio Piazzi, Secretary-General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, acknowledged DIHAD's profound impact on the philanthropic landscape over the past twenty years. The event emphasized the significance of humanitarian diplomacy across diverse diplomatic domains such as sports, climate, and parliamentary affairs, focusing on practical strategies for effective aid delivery amidst obstacles. Ambassador Piazzi further emphasized DIHAD's pivotal role as a beacon of humanitarianism, promoting the exchange of innovative initiatives and fostering collaboration within the humanitarian community. His Excellency expressed deep gratitude to the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates for its gracious hospitality.

Humanitarian Diplomacy Agreements:

The DIHAD Conference and Exhibition 2024 also witnessed the launch of the DIHAD Humanthropy Awards, which recognize the stories of humanitarians who have made significant strides in humanitarianism and philanthropy and demonstrate exceptional compassion, resilience, and innovation in addressing pressing humanitarian challenges.

The 20th edition of the DIHAD Conference and Exhibition witnessed the signing of several MOUs between DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organization and 16 international humanitarian organizations and entities participating in the event, with the primary objective of bolstering collaboration among humanitarian organizations. The emphasis was on humanitarian diplomacy, seeking peaceful resolutions to global conflicts, and facilitating secure access to resources for the most vulnerable populations.

Furthermore, this alliance includes major global institutions such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the United Nations Population Fund, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, the DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM), Terre des hommes, the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Women Refugees, the Digital School, the Human Fraternity Foundation, the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, UCAM University in Murcia, Spain, Doctors with Africa CUAMM, Sparkle Foundation, and Optimum Green Ventures. The alliance aims to enhance international cooperation and deepen effective impact in humanitarian fields globally.

Transformation of the Global Human Landscape:

Dubai Charity has unveiled a comprehensive array of cutting-edge digital services at the DIHAD event, including the option to donate cryptocurrencies and acquire non-fungible token (NFT) codes, along with a digital platform for donations utilizing metaVirus technology. This initiative aligns with Dubai's dedication to the UAE's strategic objectives, aiming to integrate innovation into institutional culture and promote sustainable practices.

It is worth mentioning that the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD) has been honored as the inaugural recipient of CHD International Points accreditation. Furthermore, the DIHAD Conference and Exhibition feature an exclusive training program tailored for holders of the Humanitarian Leadership and Management Professionals (HLMP) certificate, culminating in formal graduation and global recognition of their enhanced capacity to drive positive change within the humanitarian sphere.

Qatari Engagement at DIHAD 2024:

The presence of the Qatari Charitable Organization at the 20th edition of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD 2024) was notable, featuring its own dedicated booth showcasing the accomplishments of the charitable sector. Additionally, the Qatari Red Crescent participated alongside the Charitable Organization's wing, further highlighting Qatar's contribution to humanitarian efforts.