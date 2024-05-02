Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has met with representatives of 15 South Korean firms to discuss the possibility of expanding the scope of South Korean investments in Egypt across various sectors beyond the current investments, as per a cabinet statement.

The potential expansion covers the sectors of electronics, textiles, petroleum, natural gas, nuclear power, iron and steel, petrochemicals, Metro car manufacturing, and agricultural imports.

During the meeting, Madbouly referred to the strategic partnership between the Egyptian public and private sectors and their South Korean counterparts in several industrial, transport, and automotive projects.

Meanwhile, the representative of Hyundai Rotem revealed the company’s plans for establishing a new factory for manufacturing Metro cars in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

For his part, the representative of Hansan Global expressed aspirations to import orange from Egypt over the coming period. In this regard, Madbouly said that immediate measures will be taken by directing the Minister of Agriculture to study this request.

