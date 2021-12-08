The Expo’s 1st phase will be held at Helnan Dream Land, 6th of October City on 18th & 19th of December. The 2nd phase at Dusit Thani Lakeview, New Cairo on 25th & 26th of December.



El Batal Group for Housing and Development announced the launch of two real estate expos Rock Compounds Expo for projects in East and West of Cairo in December, that resemble a channel in its unique series over the 40 years of work in the local and international markets.

El Batal Group is one of the leading companies to launch real estate marketing expos for its projects, as a lot of special offers and facilities in payments will be in place for its clients]. personnel from the bank will be present for completion of contracting procedures according to mortgage initiative, in addition to the availability of the immediate delivery of residential units that belong to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Mortgage Initiative’s Terms with an interest of 5%.



El Batal Group’s CEO, Emad Doss said that the expo will be divided into two phases for marketing its “Rock Compounds” projects in East and West of Cairo. In addition, the company is offering its units with the same price of the current year, as the units’ prices are expected to rise in the next year, because of the rise of the raw materials used in construction and the rise of inflation rates.

Doss noted that “Rock Eden Compound” which is located in 6th of October City will be shown in the 1st phase of the exhibition on the 18th and 19th of December at Helnan Dreamland Hotel.



“Rock Eden Compound’s” area stretches over 34 acres in 6th of October City, as it is distinguished by a unique location and is minutes away from the Cairo New Monorail Train, the Ring Road, Zewail City of Science and Technology and it has a façade of 2 kilometers overlooking over the main street.



“Rock Eden Compound” includes 1000 units that are ranged between apartments, town houses, villas, duplex houses and pent houses. The unit’s areas start from 160 to 300 sqm. Buildings are constructed on 20% of the compound area, while 80% is landscapes.



“Rock Eden Compound” includes a central park of four acres, gym managed by a sports academy, sports courts of three acres and bicycle and running lanes designed according to the Olympian specifications, in addition to a commercial administrative district that includes a hyper market, banks, clinics and restaurants.



Doss confirmed that 600 units in “Rock Eden Compound” will be delivered to clients this year. He added that El Batal Group had collaborated with Namaa Group to provide after selling services for its clients, as a part of the company’s keenness to provide best service and the highest investment profit.



“The 2nd phase of the exhibition will be held at Dusit Thani Lakeview on the 25th and 26th of December in the Fifth Settlement District. And it will show the company’s projects in the West of Cairo like Rock Vera Compound in the Fifth Settlement,” he elaborated.

He explained that the group has already started the delivery of Rock Vera Compound.



Rock Vera is the first compound to be built in Egypt with an Italian concept design. It is distinguished by its unique locations which is minutes away from the American University in Cairo (AUC) in New Cairo.

The compound contains 27 building only, as a part of El Batal Group keenness to provide the highest level of privacy to its clients. The unit areas start from 153 to 283 sqm, while all the units overlook the swimming pools and landscapes. Rock Vera also contains vast landscapes, commercial, and entertainment services.



Doss stated that the company is accepting the CBE’s Mortgage Initiative of 5% interest over 25 years for Rock Vera and Rock Eden Compounds’ units, through a protocol signed with Different banks.

He also referred that the company offers finishing services to the units with different budgets that comply with the needs of the Egyptian youth.



El Batal Group is an Egyptian-Canadian real estate company. Its estimated total investment in the Egyptian market is EGP 11 bn, while its capital is EGP 1.5 bn.

With an experience of over 40 years in real estate development, El Batal Group had constructed a number of significant projects in Egypt since 1978, and is considered the biggest real estate developer in Sheraton District, Cairo. The company is focusing mainly on providing the real estate market with significant projects, as they vary between residential, commercial, and administrative projects in the most vital areas, which are considered attraction spots for investments, for example: The New Administrative Capital (NAC), The Fifth Settlement – biggest share in Sheraton District, the 6th of October City and Obour City.



It also expanded in the Canadian market through constructing commercial and administrative buildings like “Retail Plazas” that support a series of international brands like Tim Horton’s, CIBC Bank, Burger King and Scotia Bank.



On the other hand, Corporate Social Responsibility is considered as an important part of the company’s agenda. El Batal Group is focusing on supporting people with special needs and children at Abu El Reesh and 57357 Hospitals. It also supports informative activities, develops educational and kinetic activities to people with special needs through cooperation agreements signed with Dream Organization, the Children’s Creative Learning Center and Rotary Club. The number of beneficiaries from the company’s contributions reached more than 800 children.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021