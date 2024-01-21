Zain KSA announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maximus, a leading Human Resources Training and Development company. This collaboration aims to empower young Saudi talent by providing them with professional qualifications and essential market-ready skills, aligning with Zain KSA’s commitment to supporting the Human Capability Development Program (HCDP), one of Saudi Vision 2030’s pillars. The partnership aims to propel the Kingdom on its digital transformation journey.

Commenting on this milestone, Zain KSA VP of Human Resources, Loluwah Saad AlNowaiser, stated: “ In forging this strategic partnership, we embark on a mission to empower young national talent by investing in their skills, seamlessly bridging the gap between education and the dynamic needs of the job market. We're cultivating a fertile ground for innovation, ensuring our youth confidently step into the future workforce to shape our ambitious tomorrow. At Zain KSA, we take immense pride in our pivotal role in human resource development and community service. Empowering the capabilities of Saudi youth lies at the heart of our mission as they navigate the Kingdom's digital transformation journey guided by Saudi Vision 2030. This partnership perfectly aligns with our strategic focus on human resource empowerment and corporate sustainability, with a primary emphasis on the pillar of ‘Generation Youth’.”

As part of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development's initiatives to boost localization rates across businesses, Zain KSA recently secured the HRSD Labor Award for ICT Talent Localization. This marks its second win in this category, highlighting Zain KSA's role as a national industry leader and reinforcing its commitment to fostering innovation and development through a dynamic and youthful national workforce.