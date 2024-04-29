Manama, Bahrain – The Waqf Fund of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has partnered with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) to develop and launch a specialised training programme aimed at capacity building of young Bahraini nationals within the banking and finance industry. This strategic collaboration demonstrates the commitment of both institutions to develop local talent and strengthen the foundations of the Bahraini business environment.

This three-week training programme is tailored for young Bahrainis, aiming to familiarise them with the core concepts and practices in the areas of risk, audit and compliance. The objective is to open up new avenues of employment for young Bahrainis in areas where traditionally there has been a lack of Bahraini talent. The training aims to build a basic understanding of risk management, audit procedures and regulatory compliance within the Bahraini business and financial sector landscape.

The training programme not only seeks to enhance the employment prospects of the participants but also encourages them to specialise in specific areas by pursuing relevant professional qualifications. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional development, the programme aims to nurture expertise and create a pool of highly skilled Bahraini professionals in the banking and finance industry.

As a respected institution in the field of banking and finance education, BIBF brings its wealth of expertise and experience to the development and delivery of this programme. With its commitment to excellence, BIBF is dedicated to ensuring that participants receive the highest quality training and knowledge transfer, empowering them to thrive in their future careers.

Mr. Khalid Hamad Al Hamad, Chairman of the Waqf Fund, commented, “We are thrilled to collaborate with BIBF to develop this specialised training programme for young graduates. By investing in the development of local Bahraini talent, we aim to cultivate a skilled workforce that can contribute to the growth and stability of the banking sector in the Kingdom. This programme will provide participants with a strong foundation and valuable insights into the intricacies of risk, audit and compliance, enabling them to pursue rewarding career opportunities within and outside Bahrain."

Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, CEO of BIBF commented: “The collaboration between the Waqf Fund and BIBF is a testament to their shared vision of developing local talent and driving the growth of the banking and finance industry in Bahrain. Through this joint effort, we aim to create a sustainable and prosperous future for the country's financial sector”.

For more information about the training programme and application process, interested individuals can contact islamicfinance@bibf.com.

About the Waqf Fund

The Waqf Fund was established in November 2006 under the auspices of the CBB in partnership with financial institutions in Bahrain. The Waqf Fund’s mandate is to serve its member institutions through development initiatives and activities in Islamic finance training, education and research. The Waqf Fund has benefited over 2,500 Bahrainis through its various training and other programmes. Its training initiatives are recognized as among the highest quality programmes for Islamic finance professionals in the Bahraini Islamic banking industry.

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is a leading educational institution dedicated to human capital development in the Kingdom of Bahrain. With a rich legacy spanning over four decades, BIBF offers a comprehensive range of educational and training programmes across various business disciplines, serving individuals and organisations worldwide. Committed to excellence, innovation, and professionalism, BIBF continues to set the benchmark for quality education and training, empowering learners to thrive in today's dynamic global landscape.

