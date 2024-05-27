Muscat, May 27 2024: Vodafone Oman is taking the 33rd edition of the annual global technology show, COMEX, to the next level by bringing the future of enterprise connectivity to life through transformational experiences, technological innovations and empowering services. Focusing on key economic sectors including transport, health, agriculture and technology, the Vodafone showcase demonstrates the company’s global expertise and commitment to revolutionize the digital landscape in Oman. From a custom built digital-river to an immersive digital twin experience, engaging workshops and ground-breaking solutions, this year’s COMEX showcase promises more than just mobility.

Commenting on this year’s participation, Aneth Guerra, Vodafone Oman’s Chief Operating Officer said, "COMEX is a key event for us, providing a strategic platform to showcase our technological advancements and innovative solutions. This year, following the launch of our enterprise solutions, we aim to demonstrate the practical benefits we can offer Omani businesses by leveraging Vodafone Group’s global expertise.” She went on to add, “Our participation underscores our commitment to driving digital transformation and economic growth in Oman, equipping enterprises with the tools they need to succeed in today’s dynamic digital landscape."

Adding value to its participation, Vodafone is set to host a series of educational workshops focused on AI, digital transformation, and future-proofing businesses. With an impressive line-up of industry expert speakers, the sessions will equip the enterprise community with the skills needed for growth and efficiency. They will further help safeguard operations and leverage technology effectively, by providing valuable insights on how to thrive in an evolving digital economy.

In line with its vision to digitalize the Omani way of life, Vodafone is also presenting four industry-specific solutions, each highlighting the company’s advance technological capabilities today. Addressing road safety, Vodafone is inviting visitors to explore its newly launched platform called Safer Transport for Europe Platform (STEP). An innovative solution aimed to enhance transportation safety and efficiency, it was developed to connect road users directly with road operators and each other, enabling the sharing of safety information, hazard warnings and traffic updates in real-time no matter the device or in-vehicle system.

Within the Agriculture sector, Vodafone is presenting its cutting-edge digital platform, MYFARMWEBTm, designed to benefit farmers and their operations. Utilizing data collated from various sources and interfaces, the platform offers extensive services to enable the running of a more professional, profitable, and environmentally friendly commercial farm.

The third showcase presents Vodafone’s unique technological advancement within the health sector. Through a solution called “Health Broker” Vodafone’s is playing a pivotal role in improving the lives of those in assisted care by giving them tools to maintain their independence and giving peace of mind to their friends and family.

The final showcase, presented in collaboration with Vodafone’s industry partner HTC, is the Digital Twin—a virtual representation of a physical object or system that provides real-time data and insights. At COMEX, this technology will offer a detailed and accurate virtual view of the booth layout and showcases, allowing visitors to experience the booth remotely. On-site attendees will enjoy interactive elements such as virtual tours, product demonstrations, and live workshop sessions.

For over three decades, the COMEX has been a contributing force to Oman’s ICT sector, providing a platform to showcase technological advancements. In its 2024 edition, the technology show is bringing cutting-edge technologies and engagement opportunities with industry leaders to explore the future of tech across multiple sectors. Vodafone Oman’s participation in COMEX 2024 reaffirms its commitment to driving technological innovation and economic growth in Oman. By showcasing advanced solutions and hosting insightful workshops, Vodafone continues to position itself as a leader in the digital transformation journey, empowering businesses and enriching lives across the Sultanate.

