Riyadh – Rawasi Albina Investment Company and Telecommunications Towers Company (TAWAL ) signed a contract valued at SAR 11.92 million, according to a bourse disclosure.

The deal, which was penned on 11 June, covers the replacement of Electro-Mechanic Equipment for Mobile sites for six months.

Rawasi Albina highlighted that the agreement will reflect on its financial results during the second half (H2) of 2024 until H1-25.

Last January, the listed company inked purchase order agreement with the Saudi Telecom Company at a total amount of SAR 4.60 million.

