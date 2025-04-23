Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily) generated SAR 767 million in net profit during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, up 20.21% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 638 million.

The company’s revenues increased by 5.10% to SAR 4.77 billion in Q1-25 from SAR 4.54 billion in Q1-24, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 1 as of 31 March 2025, compared to SAR 0.83 a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 profits dropped by 21.65% from SAR 979 million in Q4-24, while the revenues climbed by 1.70% from SAR 4.69 billion.

Mobily’s net profits witnessed an annual growth of 39.20% to SAR 3.10 billion in 2024, versus SAR 2.23 billion.

