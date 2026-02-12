Saudi telco stc Group has announced that it has secured the tender for the SAR3 billion ($800 million) Silklink project from the Syrian government that involves the setting up of a 4,500 km fibre-optic network across the country, as well as establishing data centres and international subsea cable landing stations.

On the contract win, stc said it sees the Silklink project as an extension of its own strategy to expand its investments in cross-border digital infrastructure, and to build a regional connectivity system linking Arab, Asian and European markets.

The project is aimed at strengthening telecommunications infrastructure and connecting Syria regionally and internationally through the fibre-optic network, reported SPA.

The project will provide high data transmission capacities and enhanced reliability. This will enable telecommunications operators in Syria and the region to deliver advanced services and support digital applications, cloud services, and the Internet of Things.

It will also improve internet quality and upgrade Syria’s digital infrastructure, it stated.

"The Silklink project forms part of stc Group’s strategy to expand investments in cross-border digital infrastructure and to build a regional connectivity system linking Arab, Asian, and European markets," said a company spokesman.

This approach strengthens the group’s position as a leading digital enabler in the region and supports its plans for sustainable growth in the telecommunications and digital services sector, he added.

