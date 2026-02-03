AMMAN — The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) and Syria’s Telecommunications and Postal Regulatory Authority on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation in the telecommunications, information technology and postal sectors.

In a statement, TRC Board of Commissioners Chairperson Lara Khatib said the MoU reflects the commitment of both sides to developing the telecommunications, postal and IT sectors in line with global advancements and in a manner that serves the interests of the two brotherly peoples, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Director General of the Syrian Telecommunications and Postal Regulatory Authority Mohamad Dairy described the MoU as a strategic step toward enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise, noting that it will contribute to developing digital infrastructure and achieving sustainable economic and social development.

The MoU covers cooperation in several areas, including coordination on the use of radio spectrum in border areas to reduce interference and updating relevant coordination agreements.

It also includes the exchange of expertise in type approval and regulation of telecommunications equipment imports, cooperation in regulating postal services and parcel delivery, and strengthening enforcement and compliance mechanisms to ensure a secure and well-regulated telecommunications environment.

The agreement further aims to improve service quality to enhance user satisfaction, expand cooperation in consumer protection and the promotion of consumer rights in telecommunications services, and advance technical cooperation in the communications field.

Additional areas of cooperation include exchanging expertise in digital transformation for social sustainability and economic development, coordination in regional and international forums, and knowledge-sharing through workshops and field visits to review best practices in information and communications technology, in coordination with the International Telecommunication Union’s accredited training centre.

The MoU also includes cooperation in cyber security, including the exchange of expertise and best practices to combat illegal use and protect internet networks from cyber attacks, in accordance with applicable national legislation, Petra reported.

