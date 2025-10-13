AMMAN — du, the UAE’s leading digital and ICT provider, and Aqaba Digital Hub (ADH), Jordan’s largest carrier-neutral, Tier III-certified data centre, have signed an MoU to establish a strategic presence for du within ADH’s open-access ecosystem in Aqaba.

Through this MoU, ADH and du are setting the framework for a vital digital bridge that will connect the Gulf Cooperation Council, Levant, Asia and Europe through “resilient, low-latency” corridors, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

This cooperation goes beyond interconnection; it sets the foundation for aligning two footprints that together aim to boost the region’s digital corridors.

ADH will anchor the western side through its open-access Cable Landing Station in Aqaba, while du plans to extend the eastern gateways via its two submarine cable landing stations facing Asia.

For carriers, enterprises, and institutions, the collaboration aims to deliver enhanced resilience and expanded choice. Once operational, customers will benefit from alternative routes alongside traditional pathways, providing new options beyond "legacy" corridors.

This will ensure greater diversity, demonstrably shorter latency, and stronger overall confidence in critical regional digital connectivity.

The MoU also reflects the growing momentum of regional collaboration, where leading players are aligning to expand and secure digital pathways for the Middle East.

Through this step, du intends to bring its international backbone and eastward gateways into Aqaba, reinforcing ADH’s vision as the neutral meeting point for global and regional networks.

Together, both sides aim to set the stage for a more diverse, interconnected, and future-ready digital landscape for the region.

"We are pleased to sign this MoU with du. This understanding enhances our vision of ADH as a neutral and open gateway, positioning Jordan at the heart of tomorrow’s digital routes," said ADH Founder and CEO Eyad Abu Khorma.

He added: "Together, we are setting the foundations for resilient pathways that will connect continents and drive the next phase of regional digital growth.”

This MOU marks another step in ADH's commitment to its open-access model.

By strategically combining du’s regional reach with ADH’s robust, carrier-neutral infrastructure, the agreement will set a new benchmark for digital resilience and is poised to accelerate the next era of regional connectivity.

Chief Technology Officer at du Saleem AlBlooshi said: "Our strategic partnership with Aqaba Digital Hub represents a significant milestone in our mission to build the digital infrastructure that will power the region's future."

He added: “This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, resilient digital solutions that transcend borders."

AlBlooshi said: "We aim to create unprecedented connectivity options that will benefit carriers, enterprises, and institutions across the Gulf, Levant, Asia and Europe by leveraging our extensive international backbone and Asian gateway capabilities with ADH's world-class neutral infrastructure."

du brings to this partnership its "extensive" international backbone network and strategic positioning through two submarine cable landing stations that serve as eastern gateways to Asia.

Through this collaboration with ADH, du is expanding its regional footprint while reinforcing its role as a key enabler of digital transformation across the Middle East.

The partnership aligns with du's broader strategy to establish critical digital infrastructure that supports the region's growing connectivity demands and positions both organisations at the forefront of the next generation of international digital corridors.

