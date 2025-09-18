AMMAN — President of the Vision Association of Mobiles and Accessories Investors (Vision) Ahmed Alloush, announced on Wednesday that the volume of Jordan's imports of mobile devices during the first eight months of 2025 amounted to about JD106 million,

President of Vision said the number of devices reaching about 1.17 million devices, compared with JD101.2 million for 1.22 million devices during the same period of 2024, according to public service TV Al Mamlaka.

In a press statement, Alloush confirmed that these figures reflect a "slight" decline in imported quantities in exchange for relative stability in the value of imports, as a result of the increase in the average price of the imported device.

He said that the first half of this year "separately" recorded imports worth JD79 million for 861 thousand devices, compared with JD75 million for 900 thousand devices during the same period last year.

Alloush added the volume of imports in the first half of 2023 amounted to about JD73.8 million for 729 thousand devices.

He added that the average price of the device has fluctuated "significantly", reaching about JD101 in the first half of 2023, and it decreased to JD83.3 in 2024, before rising again in 2025 to about JD91.7 per device.

Alloush pointed out that imports in July and August 2025 added about 311,508 devices with a value of about JD27.1 million, bringing the total in the first eight months to more than JD106 million.

Since 2020, Jordan's imports of mobile phones have been witnessing a "clear" downward curve, as their value decreased from JD221.3 million in that year to JD205.3 million in 2021, recording a decline of 7.2 per cent, according to the Vision President.

In 2022, imports continued to decline to reach JD175 million, 14.7 per cent less than the previous year, and the number of imported devices declined from JD2 million in 2021 to JD1.8 million in 2022.

He added that the year 2023 witnessed a continued decline, as the value of imports reached JD153.6 million, a decrease of 12.2 per cent compared with 2022, and the number of imported devices decreased to 1.7 million devices, which reflects a "continuous" downward trend over four consecutive years.

Alloush attributed the declines mainly to the 16 per cent special tax imposed on mobile devices, considering that it raised the final prices on consumers and affected sales volumes.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

