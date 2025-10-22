AMMAN — Imports of mobile phones declined notably during the first nine months of the year, reflecting a slowdown in consumer spending and subdued domestic demand in the telecommunications market.

According to the Jordan Customs Department, the Kingdom imported around 1.34 million mobile devices valued at JD123 million between January and September 2025, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The figure marks a 21 per cent decline in value and roughly 19 per cent decrease in volume compared with the 1.7 million units worth JD143 million imported during the same period of 2024.

Chairman of the Vision Association for Mobile Devices Investors Ahmad Aloush attributed the decline to a "contraction" in purchasing power among consumers amid ongoing economic pressures.

He stressed that the figures are derived from certified customs invoices, providing an accurate reflection of the actual import activity in the sector.

