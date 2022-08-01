It will take place over a period of 45 days, with several fun activities in store

Muscat, Oman: Vodafone introduced a dedicated hub, Experience Dhofar, within the region, as part of its endeavours to engage and build strong bonds within the community. The hub was inaugurated by H.E. Dr Ahmed Al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality on August 1 and will see the presence of several activities and events rolled out that will encourage community participation over a period of 45 days.

Commenting on the importance of setting up Experience Dhofar, Eng. Bader Al Zidi, CEO of Vodafone said, “We pride ourselves on being a fully digital company with one of our main focuses being on enhancing technology and providing access to the widest segments of society within Oman. However, it is also imperative to host community activities to enhance our relationship with the community, who are the main source of the nation’s success. This is demonstrated by our motto, ‘Together we can’, which emphasises the collaboration of people and technology towards building a brighter future overall.”

Taking place during the season of Khareef, the hub showcases the beauty and magnificence of the Dhofar region, from Vodafone’s perspective. Additionally, Vodafone will be showcasing the ambience of Dhofar and popular locations, all across the country to drive footfall to the hub which will be at Ateen.

“By joining hands with local small and medium businesses, we can play a pivotal role in enriching in-country value, alongside contributing to the objectives of Oman Vision 2040. We are excited to showcase what we have in store through our state-of-the-art Experience Dhofar hub, intended to not only demonstrate our technological prowess but also shed light on the picturesque splendour of the Governorate of Dhofar,” Al Zidi added.

The experience hub will take place in collaboration with several SMEs and will see the presence of a number of activities ranging from games, music and discussion sessions.

Vodafone is available across the Sultanate through the first-of-its-kind My Vodafone App on Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery and the App Store and in more than 3,500 outlets across Oman. The full list can be found on www.vodafone.om

