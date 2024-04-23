Apple's smartphone sales declined by 19.1% in the first quarter of 2024, while rival Huawei's grew by 69.1%, signaling an increasing threat to the U.S. firm's dominance in the high-end segment of the world's largest smartphone market.

Apple's China smartphone market share fell to 15.7% in the fist three months of the year from 19.7% in the first quarter of 2023, according to Counterpoint Research.

Huawei's share rose to 15.5% from 9.3%. (Reporting by Liam Mo and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)



