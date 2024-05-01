Abu Dhabi, UAE: Yango, an international tech company, made a significant impact as the Silver Sponsor at Mobility Live ME, the region's most crucial event focusing on disruptive technology in mobility. Being committed to leveraging the power of technology to improve its users’ lives, Yango showcased its latest products and innovations and presented insights tailored to the MENA region's evolving demands.

Building on its reputation for unique service offerings, the company recently launched Yango Drive, a comprehensive car rental marketplace integrated within the Yango SuperApp that is gaining substantial traction in Dubai. It features a digital booking system that offers an array of 3,500 cars, providing a seamless, high-quality rental experience from booking to return. This service reflects Yango's commitment to comfort, convenience, and sustainability, supporting the shift towards shared mobility and aligning with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 and Dubai Urban Plan 2040 initiatives.

Furthermore, in alignment with its dedication to enriching local communities, the 'Prayer Mode' for Muslim drivers was recently launched during the holy month of Ramadan. This feature facilitates drivers' adherence to prayer schedules and includes innovative mapping and smart routing technologies to locate the nearest mosques. The app also mutes notifications during prayer times and provides directions to the Qibla, ensuring drivers can seamlessly balance their professional responsibilities with their religious practices.

Islam Abdul Karim, General Manager, Yango GCC, said: "We have seen great demand for our services since our entry into the market and are dedicated to developing a safe and comfortable urban transport system to keep up with this demand. With technology at the heart of our mission, we are not just responding to the current status but are actively shaping the future of mobility with innovative solutions and features. We will continue to set new standards in the industry, contributing to creating smart, sustainable cities.”

Islam spoke in a panel discussion at Mobility Live: “Movers and Shapers: Shining a Spotlight on the Game-Changers in Modern Transport Systems.” Shashi Shekhar Singh, Director of New Markets at Yango, delivered a keynote speech on the “Future of Mobility," delving into how the company redefines urban mobility.

The company’s commitment to innovation is reflected in its diverse range of services, including Yango Maps, Yango ride-hailing service, Yango Play, Yango Tech, the advanced Arabic human-like AI voice assistant Yasmina, and many more, all of which are designed to enhance the everyday lives of local communities. As one of the leading apps in the region, the company is committed to supporting local transport providers, creating jobs, and fostering long-term partnerships with local communities and governments.

For more information, please visit https://yango.com/en_int/ or download the Yango app from Google Play or the App Store.

About Yango

Yango is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services for local enrichment. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences. In addition to ride-hailing services, Yango Maps, Yango Delivery, Yango Play, Yango Tech, and Yasmina, an advanced Arabic human-like AI voice assistant, are also available in the UAE.