AMMAN — The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission has announced its support and sponsorship as a supporting partner at the second 5G Summit 2024, scheduled to take place on the fourth of June this year. It confirmed that its support for this conference comes as part of ongoing efforts to provide efficient infrastructure in the telecommunications sector in the Kingdom with high quality, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The Commission, in cooperation with all relevant partners in the sector, has worked to overcome all obstacles to introduce 5G services, continue to develop the telecommunications sector and contribute to create a suitable environment for developing new businesses and keeping up with global developments in this field.

Engineer Bassam Sarhan, chairman of the Board of Commissioners, expressed his pleasure in sponsoring the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission as a supporting partner in the second 5G Summit 2024, affirming that this support stems from the authority’s firm belief in the importance of supporting mobile phone companies to launch and expand 5G services and the need to explore optimal opportunities for developing existing businesses, increasing investment, and creating new businesses that contribute to achieving the desired economic growth and creating job opportunities, the statement said.

It is worth noting that the second 5G Summit, which is set to be organised in June this year, will serve as a platform for thought leaders, decision makers and executives to gather and share experiences, and ideas about the challenges facing the expansion of 5G service technologies, according to the statement.