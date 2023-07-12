Hong Kong-based global telecommunication services provider China Telecom Global (CTG) has signed a strategic subsea capacity and connectivity agreement with Oman-based Zain Omantel International (ZOI).

The partnership allows the two parties to deliver high-capacity, low-latency data connectivity across China, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan, and South Sudan, according to a joint press statement.

Faming Lu, Vice President at CTG, said the partnership will benefit clients aiming to expand into the Asia Pacific region.

“Furthermore, it will serve as a digital gateway for Chinese businesses seeking to establish their operations in the Middle East market, unlocking the vast potential for mutual success,” he said.

Sohail Qadir, ZOI CEO said the partnership strengthens the company’s position as a “global wholesale powerhouse connecting all Middle Eastern countries to an extensive international network.”

ZOI caters to the end-to-end telecommunications needs of telecom operators, as well as international carriers, data centres, hyperscalers, content, and cloud providers.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)