Zain Business, the B2B arm of leading telecom services operator Zain Bahrain, has signed a new agreement with Orchid Developers, one of the first developers to offer freehold commercial and residential projects in Bahrain.

As per the deal, the duo will provide the tenants and residents of all Orchid Towers with ultra-high-speed internet, ensuring seamless connectivity and a superior digital experience.

As part of this collaboration, Zain Business, leveraging its expertise in advanced fiber-optic and wireless internet access, will be the provider for residents of the new buildings.

This partnership is part of Zain’s strategy to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises, developers, and customers to drive innovation and growth across the Kingdom, it stated.

Ali Mustafa, Chief of Business & Wholesale Officer at Zain Bahrain, said: "We are honoured to partner with Orchid Developers, to bring high-performance internet to their landmark projects."

"This agreement reflects Zain Business’s dedication to delivering innovative digital and technological solutions that enhance how people live and work. Zain Bahrain aims to set a new standard for high-rise buildings and properties with smart connectivity solutions across the Kingdom," he stated.

Orchid Developers CEO Dr Bashar Ahmadi said: "Partnering with Zain Business ensures our residents and tenants enjoy cutting-edge connectivity, further elevating the premium experience Orchid Developers is known for."

"We aim to integrate innovative, future-ready solutions into all our projects, enhancing convenience and value for our community," he stated.

Zain Business has been scaling its next-generation digital infrastructure and partnerships to support the growing demand for efficient, scalable, and cost-effective digital and technological solutions, which include IoT solutions and cloud services, helping businesses and communities thrive in an increasingly connected world.

