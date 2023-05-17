AMMAN — Preparations to launch 5G Internet services in Jordan are in line with the technological development, aiming to advance the diverse services offered to citizens in the medical, financial, banking, educational and other sectors, Chairman of Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) Bassam Sarhan said on Tuesday.

On the occasion of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, annually celebrated on May 17, Sarhan stressed the importance of providing these advanced services to customers with the highest standards and best prices, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The event is celebrated this year under the theme “Empowering the least developed countries through information and communication technologies.”

