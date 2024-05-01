Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Mantis, a renowned brand in curated hospitality experiences, is proud to introduce Hawar Resort by Mantis, a groundbreaking tourism development on Bahrain’s Hawar Island. In partnership with Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), this project heralds a new era of luxury, eco-tourism, and adventure in the region. Set to open in Q3 2024, the project is expected to draw visitors from around the world, signaling a major strategic push by the Government of Bahrain to develop Hawar Island into a tourism destination that complements the offerings of the Kingdom’s main island.

Situated on the west coast of Hawar Island, Hawar Resort by Mantis will be surrounded by a wildlife sanctuary, making it one of the first environmentally focused projects of its kind in the Middle East. The resort will feature 102 keys, including luxury accommodation units; five dining concepts; and extensive sports and leisure facilities.

Additionally, several partnership agreements are expected to be signed, further adding to the resort’s offerings. Highlights include an Adventure Park with exciting activities; Bear Grylls Survival Academy, a waterpark with thrilling rides; and other outdoor activities designed to cater to adventure and sports enthusiasts. Offered in collaboration with UK television presenter and survival expert Bear Grylls, the Survival Academy is designed to challenge and excite visitors with a range of activities that test their resilience and outdoor skills.

Mantis was founded in 2000 by global entrepreneur and conservationist, Adrian Gardiner to offer a diverse collection of destinations around the world. Since 2018, Accor and Mantis have worked together to take on new opportunities to welcome guests in authentic curated eco-resorts, eco-lodges, and waterways while prioritizing sustainability.

Mantis Vice President Operations, Craig Erasmus, said, “We have witnessed a significant shift among global travelers, with people becoming more aware of the planet's well-being and making travel choices with sustainability in mind. Mantis is the ideal brand to support this transition with our focus on curated destinations inspired by culture, conservation, community inclusion, and sustainable adventures.”

Located 30 minutes from Bahrain’s main island, Hawar Island is an outstanding destination recognized by UNESCO for its natural history. Its pristine environment has been virtually undisturbed, resulting in a vibrant ecosystem that will appeal to nature lovers and adventure seekers.

Guests visiting the island will be treated to a diverse range of wildlife, such as sand gazelles, vibrant coral reefs, and endangered dugongs. Birdwatchers will be delighted by the various migratory birds, including Socotra cormorants. Additionally, guests can stay in overwater villas with direct access to the sea, enjoying exceptional service and the island's stunning natural surroundings.

The development of the Hawar Resort by Mantis follows a sustainable and environmentally aware approach, respecting the unique environment of the island. Initiatives such as waste sorting, biodegradable waste reuse, and water and energy conservation technologies will minimize the project’s environmental impact. The property will also feature separate areas for relaxation and adventure.

Edamah CEO, Christopher Calvert said, “This project is of immense strategic importance to the Kingdom, reflecting our vision to promote sustainable tourism while showcasing Bahrain’s natural beauty and preserving it for future generations. The world-class offerings of Hawar Resort by Mantis will be a major addition to the Kingdom’s tourism landscape.”

About Mantis

Mantis is a leading conservation-focused hotel brand with eco-lodges, waterways and curated eco-resorts located in remote destinations. Sustainable travelers have been enjoying eco-tourism, safaris and adventure travel with Mantis since 2000. Rooted in conservation, Mantis pursues sustainable business practices and develops tourism products that are respectful of the environment and communities in which they operate.

Acclaimed for its pioneering work in development, management, marketing, education and conservation, Mantis’s business model successfully combines responsible tourism, conservation and adventure, which translates to one-of-a-kind travel experiences. Whether small and intimate or vast and complex, on a sweeping African plain, in a bustling city, or in the midst of a forest, each is an exceptional place for guests to find themselves.

While uniquely different in the experiences they offer, all are linked through a collective ambition to be extraordinary; to be rare in a world that mass-produces sameness. Mantis consistently curates, collects and discovers destinations and experiences that stir the soul, defy expectations and live in the heart forever.

Mantis is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries, over 5,600 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. For more information visit: www.mantiscollection.com