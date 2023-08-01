Amman, Jordan: United Pharmaceuticals, part of MS Pharma Group, a leader in the pharmaceutical industry in the MEA region, announced today that it has been recognized as one of the top 100 Jordanian exporters in 2022 by the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI). United Pharmaceuticals received the award during an event held by the Chamber under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah, in recognition of the top exporting companies in Jordan.

Upon receiving the award, Mr. Ghiath Sukhtian, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MS Pharma said, "We are immensely proud to be recognized among the top 100 Jordanian exporters. This is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our teams in making a positive impact on patient lives. Such accolade strengthens our commitment to further expanding our business and fortifying our integral role in fostering economic growth.”

With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and its own research and development center, United Pharmaceuticals manufactures a wide range of products with a focus on chronic diseases and prescription medicines. Additionally, with an impressive annual export growth rate of 18%, United Pharmaceuticals maintains its unwavering commitment to improving access to quality healthcare for individuals in diverse regions, as the company now exports to over 20 countries across the globe, having successfully obtained and extended the GMP Certification in these countries including the European union.

As a leading Jordanian pharmaceutical company, MS Pharma places paramount importance on adhering to global standards and regulations while continually striving for excellence in its products. United Pharmaceuticals, MS Pharma’s largest manufacturing facility, has been at the forefront of manufacturing and offering a broad range of high-quality medicines that meet the diverse healthcare needs of patients in Jordan and beyond.

About MS Pharma:

MS Pharma is a leading regional pharmaceutical company in MEA well-positioned for fast business growth. It has a CEO Management Office in Zug, Switzerland, and a Corporate Head Office in Amman, Jordan.

Founded in 1989, MS Pharma employs over 2000 people across 12 countries. MS Pharma has 3 R&D centers and 4 manufacturing sites in MEA, commercializing a wide range of generic and biotech products.

